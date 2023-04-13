Muktsar ZP staff sans salary for six months

Muktsar, April 12

The Zila Parishad staff in Muktsar has been working without salary for the past almost six months as funds have not been released for paying their dues.The last salary that the employees had received was for September 2022. Since then, they have been waiting for their salaries.

“The financial year has also ended, but our salaries are still pending. It is very hard to work without getting our salary for a period of six months. In the past too, we hardly got our salaries on time. The employees of other government departments are getting their salaries on time, but nobody seems to be bothered about us,” they said.

“Even the salary for September was paid after a delay of around two months. We have lodged some protests in the past and some of our colleagues have moved the court as well,” an employee said.

Yudhvir Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Muktsar, said, “The budget has come and we will release the salaries soon.”

Sources, however, said the budget had come only for the October salary. “The parishad doesn’t have its own resources to pay salaries. It is paid out of the amount received as taxes by other departments,” they added.

— TNS

