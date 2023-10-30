Muktsar's 44 inter-caste couples waiting for Rs 50,000 incentive

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 29

Beneficiaries under the inter-caste marriage scheme have not received the monetary benefit of Rs 50,000 for about five years in Muktsar district. According to information, as many as 44 couples registered after 2018 are awaiting the benefit.

The Centre and state government had introduced the inter-caste marriage benefit scheme to abolish caste consciousness and untouchability by contributing money on 50:50 basis. Initially, every beneficiary couple was awarded Rs 25,000, but the amount was doubled to Rs 50,000 in 2011.

Officials said a cheque of Rs 30,000 is given to the beneficiary while the remaining Rs 20,000 is given as national saving certificates. They added that under this scheme, an inter-caste marriage includes a spouse belonging to the scheduled caste and the other to a non-scheduled caste. The claimants can apply for the benefit within a year of their marriage.

Jagmohan Singh, District Welfare Officer, Muktsar, said, “Money for 55 beneficiaries, who had registered in 2017-18, was disbursed a short time ago while money for the remaining 44 couples, who registered between 2018 and 2023, is awaited.”

