Muktsar’s Simran Kamboj selected for Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship

Simran Kamboj, a 25-year-old kabaddi player from Panjawa village in the Lambi Assembly segment of Muktsar, has been selected for the Indian senior women’s team for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from October 23 to 31. A right raider, she is the lone player from the state in the 14-member squad. The championship is being organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.

Simran’s younger brother, Harman Singh, said the family was elated over her selection. There is no sporting background in the family. Her grandfather, Nand Lal, retired as a Subedar from the Army, while her father is a farmer and her mother a homemaker.

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She completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warring Khera village, Muktsar district, and graduated from Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur. She is currently pursuing an MPEd at Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, and trains at the Sports Authority of India centre in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

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Earlier this year, Simran was part of the Indian women’s team that won gold at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, in April. She was the only player from the state in the squad as India secured its sixth consecutive gold medal in women’s kabaddi at the event.