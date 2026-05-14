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Home / Punjab / Multiple surveys put15K Ludhiana employees in a fix

Multiple surveys put15K Ludhiana employees in a fix

Asked to collect data after school hours, claim teachers

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:26 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Government employees conduct a survey in Ludhiana. file
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Around 15,000 government employees have been deputed to conduct simultaneous surveys, including Census 2027, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Drug and Socio-Economic Census, Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana and Socio-Economic Caste Census in Ludhiana district.

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The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. House listing and housing census in Phase I is scheduled from May 15 to June 13 followed by the population enumeration phase scheduled for February 2027.

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Similarly, the state government is undertaking the Drug and Socio-Economic Census, targeting around 65 lakh families to assess drug abuse, its impact and underlying social factors. This survey is also expected to continue till June. Besides, other surveys announced by the Election Commission, Centre and state government have put the employees in a fix.

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Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said the overlap of these exercises had created operational challenges. “On one hand, there’s pressure to meet the targets. And on the other, politicians and influential individuals call us regularly to exempt certain persons from field duties,” said another official.

As most of the staff assigned fieldwork include teachers, they termed the situation “inhumane”. They said they had been asked to complete surveys after school hours in intense heatwave.

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An official pointed out that the state government should postpone its exercises for some time. “Though staff is required to ask sensitive questions such as whether individuals consume drugs, they have been instructed not to make the respondents uncomfortable,” a source said.

The state government is paying Rs 250 per household to employees collecting data on drugs. In Ludhiana district, 7.5 lakh houses are to be visited by just 740 staffers. “This is a volunteer survey and we are not forcing anyone,” said the officer concerned.

An MC Zonal Commissioner said his staff worked till 9 pm to collect data. “Around one-third staff reports for duty, while others express inability citing various reasons. We have to rely on the available workforce, and cooperation is essential,” he said. “After getting free from school at 2 pm, we rush for door-to-door data collection. Targets have been assigned and working in such extreme heat is impossible. Moreover, many residents rest during the afternoon and do not open their doors,” said Daljit Singh Samrala, president of the Democratic Teachers’ Union.

“With elections early next year, the government appears keen to showcase its initiatives. However, this is placing an undue burden on thousands of teachers,” he said.

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