DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Mundian girls tackle challenges to chase their hockey dreams in Ludhiana

Mundian girls tackle challenges to chase their hockey dreams in Ludhiana

Daughters of vendors, factory workers represent state at national school games

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students of School of Eminence, Mundian, play a match at PAU hockey ground
Advertisement

At 5 am, when the city is still quiet, 80 girls studying at School of Eminence, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, start their two-hour hockey practice session.

Advertisement

After attending classes through the day, these girls, with humble backgrounds, return to the ground for the evening session that continues till 7 pm.

Advertisement

For many of these girls, the journey to the hockey ground begins from homes where every rupee matters.

Advertisement

“My father works as a delivery man, but he has never stopped me from playing. I want to represent the country at the global stage one day,” said Jasmine Kaur, who represented Punjab at the 69th School National Games in Jharkhand, adding that her dreams are bigger than difficulties.

Gulshandeep Kaur, who represented the state in the 68th School National Games, comes from a family where her father drives an auto-rickshaw. The long hours of practice, coupled with the family’s financial limitations, have failed to stop her from cherishing her dreams.

Advertisement

The school has more than 50 girls who have played in state championships, while six have represented at the national school games. Nearly 70 per cent of the players come from financially challenging backgrounds.

Anjali, a Class IX student, has played in the state championship three times. Her father works as a vendor. For her, managing schoolwork along with hockey is a daily challenge, but she continues to report for practice before classes.

Class X student Shivani, whose father works in a factory, has played in the 2023 state championship.

Ashmita, a Class XII non-medical student, has managed to juggle between academics and sports. She scored 86 per cent in Class XI and has also represented the state. Even her father works in a factory.

Kirandeep Kaur, a humanities student, has taken the same route. She played in the state championship and secured 95 per cent in Class XI. Her performance reflects the effort the girls put into balancing their books and hockey sticks.

With coaches like MP Singh guiding them, the players are getting opportunities to compete at higher levels.

Radha, another student, has represented Punjab at the 69th School National Games. The school has also seen players progress through district and state competitions.

What makes the story stand out is not merely the number of players. It is the distance they have travelled from homes supported by pushcart vendors, factory workers, and auto-rickshaw drivers.

At Mundian, the girls are proving that a difficult beginning need not decide how far a player can go.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts