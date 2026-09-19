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Home / Punjab / Murder, Arms Act accused injured in exchange of fire with Tarn Taran police

Murder, Arms Act accused injured in exchange of fire with Tarn Taran police

Wanted accused opens fire at police party in Naushehra Pannuan; sustains leg injury in retaliatory firing

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:31 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Police personnel at the site of the exchange of fire. Tribune photo
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Under the guidance of SSP Surendra Lamba, the Tarn Taran Police continued its campaign against wanted criminals and illegal firearms, with coordinated action by the Sarhali police and CIA Staff Tarn Taran.

Acting on specific information, police teams launched an operation to apprehend Sajjanpreet Singh alias Sajjan, a resident of Kot Mohammad Khan, who was wanted by the Sarhali police in connection with a murder and Arms Act case.

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According to the police, the teams pursued the accused in the Naushehra Pannuan area. The accused allegedly got off his motorcycle and opened fire at the police party.

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The police said the team initially exercised restraint and fired a warning shot. However, when the accused allegedly continued firing, the police party retaliated in self-defence, during which he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A .30-bore pistol and motorcycle were recovered from the accused, police said. A fresh case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is under way.

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Preliminary investigation has also identified other persons allegedly involved in the case. Police said efforts are under way to apprehend them in accordance with due legal procedure.

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