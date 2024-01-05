Muktsar: Nihang murder case ‘cracked’

Muktsar: Within hours of the murder of a Nihang, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons, identified as Gurjit Singh of Fakkarsar village and Baljit Singh of Gidderbaha village, and solved the case. The crime was committed under the influence of alcohol and after a verbal duel, Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Meena said. TNS
1 arrested with heroin
Abohar: A team led by ASI Manjit Singh of the CIA staff seized 20 grams of heroin from a car and arrested its driver, identified as Resham Singh of Ghattianwali Bodla village, under the NDPS Act. The suspect reportedly spent a decade in jail and had five cases registered against him. OC
5 held for gambling
Abohar: A City-2 police team, led by ASI Balwinder Singh, raided a shop at the Nai Abadi area here on Thursday and claimed to have caught five persons red-handed while gambling. An amount of Rs 82,400 was seized during the raid. OC
Ex-sarpanches demand dues
Abohar: About a dozen former sarpanches on Thursday met Abohar BDPO Gagandeep Kaur and gave her a memorandum demanding payment of their outstanding honorarium for the panchayat tenure from 2013 to 2018. The BDPO said the memorandum would be sent to the state headquarters. OC
Two nabbed for assault
Abohar: The Khuian Sarwar police arrested two persons, Devi Lal of Nawalgarh and Captain Singh of Tarn Taran, for allegedly trespassing and attacking labourers near Tootwala village on Wednesday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...