Muktsar: Nihang murder case ‘cracked’

Muktsar: Within hours of the murder of a Nihang, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons, identified as Gurjit Singh of Fakkarsar village and Baljit Singh of Gidderbaha village, and solved the case. The crime was committed under the influence of alcohol and after a verbal duel, Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Meena said. TNS

1 arrested with heroin

Abohar: A team led by ASI Manjit Singh of the CIA staff seized 20 grams of heroin from a car and arrested its driver, identified as Resham Singh of Ghattianwali Bodla village, under the NDPS Act. The suspect reportedly spent a decade in jail and had five cases registered against him. OC

5 held for gambling

Abohar: A City-2 police team, led by ASI Balwinder Singh, raided a shop at the Nai Abadi area here on Thursday and claimed to have caught five persons red-handed while gambling. An amount of Rs 82,400 was seized during the raid. OC

Ex-sarpanches demand dues

Abohar: About a dozen former sarpanches on Thursday met Abohar BDPO Gagandeep Kaur and gave her a memorandum demanding payment of their outstanding honorarium for the panchayat tenure from 2013 to 2018. The BDPO said the memorandum would be sent to the state headquarters. OC

Two nabbed for assault

Abohar: The Khuian Sarwar police arrested two persons, Devi Lal of Nawalgarh and Captain Singh of Tarn Taran, for allegedly trespassing and attacking labourers near Tootwala village on Wednesday.

