‘Murder of democracy’: Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on AAP’s win

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

“AAP’s victory in the Jalandhar bypoll is a murder of democracy,” said Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, son of Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, while addressing the media here a day after she lost to AAP candidate Sushil Rinku by a margin of 58,691 votes.

Speaking on the occasion, Karamjit said the Congress would learn from the bypoll result and come back stronger in General Election due next year. The duo said they would approach the Election Commission over the “misuse” of the state machinery in the bypoll.

They said the activities of AAP on the polling day amounted to misuse of government machinery.

Vikramjit, who is the Phillaur MLA, alleged that AAP indulged in intimidation tactics which caused scare among people and led to a dip in the voting percentage. Besides, he alleged that AAP used money and liquor to influence voters.

Vikramjit said, “Everyone saw the misuse of government machinery on the polling day. We request the Election Commission to ensure that people’s trust in it is not shaken. The ground realities of how the AAP candidate won are not hidden. It is akin to a murder of democracy.”