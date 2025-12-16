Abohar: Murdered youth’s kin allege threat from gangsters

Family members of Akash Sharma, alias Golu Pandit, who was gunned down by armed men at the Abohar Courts Complex parking lot, blocked the main gate of the civil hospital and raised slogans against the police and district administration recently.
Golu’s father Avinash Chander, who is a priest at the oldest Johari Mandir, alleged that members of the Gaggi gang, who were named in the FIR, were now threatening to attack him and his family.
He said the police should provide his entire family a security cover and issue him an arms licence.
