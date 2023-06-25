Murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader, two relatives in Batala

Tribune News Service

Batala, June 24

A Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader and two of his relatives survived a murderous assault in broad daylight in the heart of the city.

Various splinter groups of the Shiv Sena have given a Batala bandh call for June 26.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, DIG (Border) Narendra Bhargav and Harish Dayama and Satinder Singh, SSPs of Gurdaspur and Amritsar (Rural), rushed to the crime spot.

The police officers said Rajeev Mahajan, a Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader, his brother Anil Mahajan and son Mayank Mahajan were at their electronics showroom in Lakkar Mandi when a person entered the store and enquired about the LED screen. A few seconds later, he walked out.

“Minutes later, two unidentified persons stepped inside the showroom and started firing indiscriminately. We are investigating if one of the persons was the one who had come earlier. All three were injured in the attack,” said a senior officer.

The injured were initially taken to a private hospital in Batala from where doctors referred them to Amritsar hospital.

A senior doctor said all injured were out of danger. He said, “They have been shifted to Amritsar just in case any complications may develop.”

Hours after the firing, scores of traders went into a huddle.A shopkeeper on condition of anonymity said, “The shooting incident has led to widespread panic.”

SSP Dayama said the investigations were in full swing. “We hope to nab the accused soon. We have gathered certain leads and are working on them,” he said.

Yog Raj, chief, Punjab Shiv Sena (Thackeray), said, “Law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating with every passing day. We, too, abide by the June 26 bandh call.”

SSP Satinder said search was underway to nab the assailants. An FIR under Sections 307 and relevant Sections of the Arms Act has been registered.