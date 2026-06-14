Mush-room for growth in niche crops: Barnala farmer earns Rs 8L/year by cultivating rare variety

A progressive farmer from Balloke village in Barnala district has carved out an agricultural niche for himself by successfully cultivating the rare medicinal mushroom Cordyceps militaris, with his venture earning nearly Rs 8 lakh annually.

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41-year-old Rashpal Singh, an arts graduate, has been cultivating the mushroom for the past eight years. He established a controlled-environment cultivation unit about nine years ago in nearly 100 square feet with an investment of approximately Rs 2 lakh. The venture now provides him with a substantial annual income.

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Rashpal said, "The mushroom is grown under controlled temperature conditions ranging between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius and is ready for harvest within four months. Unlike conventional crops, Cordyceps cultivation requires only a small indoor space and relatively low recurring costs after the initial setup."

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Claiming to be the first farmer in the state to cultivate the medicinal mushroom, Rashpal said his interest in the crop developed after attending a button mushroom cultivation training programme at the Barnala Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in 2017. To master the technique, he studied biology textbooks and scientific research papers on tissue culture and mushroom cultivation.

Widely known for its medicinal properties, Cordyceps is traditionally associated with the Himalayan region. "However, after extensive research and experimentation, I succeeded in cultivating the mushroom in Punjab by creating suitable laboratory and environmental conditions," the farmer added.

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The mushroom currently sells for nearly Rs 1 lakh per kg. Rashpal said demand comes mainly from patients, athletes, weightlifters and health-conscious consumers. He earned around Rs 8 lakh from the crop's sale in 2025. Besides supplying the product across Punjab and other parts of India, he also receives orders from abroad, including Canada, the US, Italy and the UK.

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh lauded Rashpal's efforts, saying, "Rashpal's success is a matter of pride for Barnala and Punjab since a local farmer has emerged as a pioneer in the cultivation of such a rare medicinal mushroom. His achievement can motivate other farmers to explore high-value crops and innovative agricultural practices."