Music producer Pinky Dhaliwal arrested for exploiting singer Sunanda Sharma

Punjabi music producer Pinky Dhaliwal has been arrested after singer and actress Sunanda Sharma filed a cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation complaint against him.

Sunanda alleged that despite earning Rs 250 crore over the years, no payment had been made to her. In her complaint to the Mohali police, Sunanda also alleged that Pushpinder Dhaliwal exploited her on the pretext of marrying her to his son Gurkaran Dhaliwal.

The accused was arrested from Sector 70 on Saturday and a case has been registered at Mataur police station. Punjab Women's Commission chairperson Raj Lalli Gill took the case after Sunanda posted her ordeal on social media. She also tagged Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in her post.

Sunanda had alleged that the music company 'Mad4Music' had been withholding her dues for years and bonded her to the company.

The 33-year-old singer posted on X, "This is to inform the public, business associates and all parties concerned that certain individuals/entities are falsely claiming to have exclusive rights over my professional engagements and misleading third parties into believing that I am contractually bound to them. These claims are completely false, fraudulent, unauthorised, and legally baseless. Legal action will be taken against anyone found misrepresenting their association with me or attempting to interfere with my professional engagements."