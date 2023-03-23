Must rehabilitate misguided youths, says Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

PPCC chief Raja Warring has written to the Punjab DGP, flagging concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal’s supporters. He said while the Congress didn’t support any leniency towards anti-national elements, a soft approach was needed to rehabilitate these misguided youths

“To cover up the failure of the Punjab Police to nab Amritpal, the police are rounding up a large number of youths who are branded as associates of Amritpal. No doubt some young boys must have been misguided, yet I feel that branding them as hardcore anti-national elements will alienate them from mainstream and may push them to become hardliners, which Punjab can ill-afford at this juncture,” he said.