Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

With revelations that motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Naresh Kler, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau last month in Jalandhar, owned several properties, including a five-star resort in Himachal Pradesh, his case has become more curious.

He owns properties worth crores, including plush flats in Noida, a farmhouse in Mullanpur, six properties in Mohali and some prime properties in Jalandhar

It has been reported that he owned properties worth crores, including plush flats in Noida, a farmhouse in Mullanpur, six properties in Mohali and some prime properties in Jalandhar.

While the MVI is lodged in jail, the VB has lodged a case against him and his two private agents, Ram Pal, alias Radhe, and Mohan Lal, alias Kalu, alleging that they used to amass bribery amount worth several lakhs of rupees every month.

The VB report put up in the court mentions, “While there was hardly any physical checking of vehicles, he/his men used to seek a bribe of Rs 3,000 for granting a two-year fitness certificate for a big commercial vehicle which was more than eight years old, Rs 1,800 for issuing a year’s fitness certificate for a commercial vehicle and Rs 1,000 for a small commercial vehicle.”

The VB has also reported the names of more agents, booth owners in Suwidha Centre and car bazaar companies, through which he used to receive the bribe amount.

SSP (Vigilance Bureau), Jalandhar, Rajeshwar Singh said, “We cannot comment on the matter as of now as the case is still under investigation”.