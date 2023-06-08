Explosion outside ‘malkhana’ adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Ludhiana, June 8
An explosion occurred outside the Sadar malkhana located next to the court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday morning.
Heavy police force was deployed at the spot after the incident.
It came to light that waste was being burnt in the area, which allegedly resulted in the explosion.
Police said a liquid bottle exploded during the burning of waste by a safai karamchari.
The man who put the pile of waste on fire said he got a foot injury following the explosion.
ACP Jasroop Kaur said the safai karamchari had burnt the waste during which the liquid bottle exploded. She ruled out any foul play.
In a statement, the police claimed that no blast took place at the district courts. They have urged the locals not to be panicky and refrain from spreading misinformation. They have warned of strict action against anyone spreading rumours on social media.
