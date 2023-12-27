Mystery shrouds death of NRI

Jalandhar, December 26
An NRI died under mysterious circumstances here late last night. The deceased has been identified as Sukhpal Singh Sukha (39), a resident of Hardev Nagar. The incident took place while he was reportedly returning home last night.
He was found injured near Sher Singh Colony. Sukhpal was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries today. The police are investigating the exact cause of his death. It was learnt that Sukhpal had recently obtained permanent residency in Canada and had come to Jalandhar to spend time with his family before his scheduled return to Canada in a day or two.
Cops said they were examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace his movement in the colony.
