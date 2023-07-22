Mystery shrouds suspended constable’s death in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 21

A police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an isolated spot near Transport Nagar here today. The deceased, identified as Varinderpal Singh of Bhangala village, was posted at Ropar jail.

A syringe was found in the hand of the deceased. Varinderpal was nabbed on June 9 when he was taking a packet of an intoxicant inside the Ropar prison. He was suspended and the proceedings for his dismissal were in progress now.

Ropar Station House Officer Pawan Kumar said the relatives of the deceased informed him that he was depressed after being suspended.

The SHO added that the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital, where an autopsy would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

