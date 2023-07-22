Mystery shrouds suspended constable’s death in Ropar

Ropar, July 21
A police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an isolated spot near Transport Nagar here today. The deceased, identified as Varinderpal Singh of Bhangala village, was posted at Ropar jail.
A syringe was found in the hand of the deceased. Varinderpal was nabbed on June 9 when he was taking a packet of an intoxicant inside the Ropar prison. He was suspended and the proceedings for his dismissal were in progress now.
Ropar Station House Officer Pawan Kumar said the relatives of the deceased informed him that he was depressed after being suspended.
The SHO added that the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital, where an autopsy would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid