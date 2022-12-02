Myths surrounding AIDS dispelled

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 1
The Health Department organised an awreness raising seminar on the World AIDS Day today. The seminar was held at ITI, Bassi Pathana.
Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar in his address said AIDS was a dangerous disease and raising awareness over its prevention was necessary.
He said the main reasons for spread of the disease included unsafe conditions and reusing syringes of infected persons. He added the disease did not spread by shaking hands with an HIV patient, sharing a bathroom or eating together.
Medical Officer Dr Rachanjit Kaur talked about the spread of the disease and the facilities provided by the Health Department.
District Vaccination Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar, District Welfare Officer Karnail Singh, Deputy Information Officer Baljindra Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Hemant Kumar and other health officials were present.
