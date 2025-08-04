DT
Home / Punjab / Nabha villagers boycott couple

Nabha villagers boycott couple

Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 12:09 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Panchayat of Galwatti village passes a resolution against the couple. RAJESH SACHAR
The Galwatti panchayat in Nabha has given a call to boycott a couple, who had eloped a few years ago, but shifted back to the village recently.

Locals have passed a resolution, signed by over 90 villagers, to boycott Taranjeet Singh, his wife Dilpreet Kaur and their family. The villagers said the couple had eloped and got married in 2016. They said a few months ago, the couple along with their child, started living with Kulwinder Singh, father of Taranjeet. Though Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has extended support to the couple, the villagers have decided to boycott them.

“It is embarrassing to see the girl and the boy, living in the same vicinity and roaming in the village. What kind of message it conveys to youngsters. Therefore we moved the resolution”, said the elderly villagers.

Now, the couple has decided to approach the court, accusing some villagers and Dilpreet’s relatives of harassment. MP Gandhi said, “Social boycott of couples who marry at their own will is wrong.”

