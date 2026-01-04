Nabha villagers question MPs on G RAM G Act intensifies

Advertisement

Identifying themselves as MGNREGA workers of Kansuha Khurd, villagers have put up a poster at the village entrance, raising nine pointed questions for the parliamentarians.

One of the key questions reads: “When was the Bill delivered to MPs and how much time did, they get to read it?”

The questions have surfaced at a time when the Punjab BJP unit is set to launch a statewide awareness campaign on the Act from January 7. The BJP leaders claimed that the Act had been formulated in the interest of the poor and the campaign had been formulated to crush the negative propaganda.

The poster further asks whether MPs were given sufficient time to discuss the Bill with experts and fellow parliamentarians, and whether any objections were raised over the urgency with which it was passed.

“Please explain why an additional financial burden has been placed on the states and whether the new law will actually ensure guaranteed employment,” the poster reads.

The villagers have also sought MPs’ views on scrapping guaranteed labour under MGNREGA and replacing it with Centrally assigned labour works. They questioned the provision of 125 days of guaranteed work under the new law, stating that even the earlier guarantee of 100 days was difficult to access due to bureaucratic hurdles.

“If employment was to be increased from 100 to 125 days, why wasn’t the existing law amended? Why was an entirely new Act introduced?” another question asks, adding that if the new law has political overtones, MPs should clarify why they supported it.

Lakhvir Singh, Shingara Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Karamjit Kaur, Amarjit Kaur, Harman Kaur, Darbara Singh and Balkar Singh, other residents of Kansuha Khurd village said they were approaching other village panchayats to put up such posters at the boundary of their village.

The villagers said they wanted to know whether the MPs form opinions through study and consultation or merely acted as “rubber-stamp” on the decisions taken by the Centre.

“Before introducing such an important law, public opinion should have been sought on a large scale. Now, instead of vague or evasive statements, we expect direct and logical answers from our MPs,” they said.

Patiala MP supports villagers’ move

Congress MP from Patiala Dharamvira Gandhi has endorsed the villagers’ move.

“People questioning lawmakers reflects the true spirit of democracy,” Gandhi said. “Frankly, in my opinion, scrapping MGNREGA is yet another attempt of the BJP-led government to increase the centralisation of power and demolish the federal structure. Increasing the states’ financial contribution is a deliberate attempt to weaken the scheme.”

He added that several centrally sponsored schemes had failed in the past as states were unable to bear the additional financial burden.

“The new Act compromises the autonomy of states and local bodies. Earlier, gram sabhas, block development officers and district administrations proposed projects and sought funds from the Centre. Now, the Centre will decide the projects, locations and allocation of funds,” he said.