Nagadas, dhols and bhangra: BJP gears up to host Nitin Nabin’s first roadshow in Jalandhar

BJP workers and leaders are all set for the mega roadshow that the party will take out in Jalandhar on Saturday evening to welcome BJP National President Nitin Nabin during his maiden visit to Punjab as party president.

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Workers remain poised to welcome Nabin with nagadas, dhols and Bhangra performances.

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Welcomed to the beats of a ceremonial nagada, Nabin will preside over the roadshow, which will proceed from Prabhu Shri Ram Chowk (Company Bagh Chowk) to Valmiki Chowk in Jalandhar.

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Party leaders said functionaries and workers from three constituencies have been mobilised for the gathering. They added that participation by thousands of workers is expected at the roadshow.

Thereafter, Bhangra performances to the beats of dhols will usher in participants and add to the festive atmosphere of the event.

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Nabin will be accompanied by National Vice-President Saudan Singh, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, senior party leader Tarun Chugh and other noted leaders.

The party's entire state leadership, along with workers from three key urban Vidhan Sabha segments, will be present at the Jalandhar roadshow.

Party leaders said that, in keeping with the austerity measures advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, only a limited number of vehicles will be deployed during the roadshow.

The event will be followed by a dinner meeting of the party's core committee tonight and an International Yoga Day programme at Lovely Professional University on Sunday morning, where the BJP National President will be the chief guest at a mass yoga session expected to draw around 12,000 participants.

On Sunday, following a Sant Sammelan, Nabin will preside over a series of marathon meetings with party workers, ranging from grassroots-level cadres to senior leadership.

In Ludhiana, a meeting of Mandal Adhyakshs and Shakti Kendra representatives (each Shakti Kendra comprising five booths) will be held to formulate party strategy and strengthen grassroots outreach ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.

This will be followed by a workers' meeting in which senior party leaders, functionaries, former MLAs, MPs, workers and office-bearers will participate.

Around 300 to 400 party workers and leaders from Jalandhar, including 200 Shakti Kendra representatives, are expected to attend the Ludhiana meetings.

During his two-day stay in Ludhiana, the National President will also interact with industrialists and farmers

A senior party leader in Jalandhar said, "The party national president's visit to state and meets with grassroots workers will further galvanise party cadres who wait with bated breath to meet him. The meetings are aimed to strategise an effective reach out by the party grassroots workers to the state's populace. The visit shall be a huge morale booster to state party workers and will set the ball rolling for the upcoming elections."