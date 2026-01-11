DT
Home / Punjab / Nagar kirtan disrupted again in New Zealand; Sukhbir Badal shows concern

Nagar kirtan disrupted again in New Zealand; Sukhbir Badal shows concern

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Centre to diplomatically take up the matter with the New Zealand government

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:09 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A peaceful Sikh nagar kirtan was disrupted in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Sunday. Screen grab via X
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the alleged repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh nagar kirtans in New Zealand were “deeply concerning” and urged the Centre to take up the matter with that country.

“The repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh nagar kirtans in New Zealand, including the latest incident today in Tauranga, are deeply concerning,” Badal said in a post on X.

Last month also, Badal had urged the Centre to take up the issue of “disruption” of a peaceful nagar kirtan procession in south Auckland by local protesters with the government of New Zealand.

In his post on X on Sunday, Badal said, “Nagar kirtans are sacred religious processions that promote peace, unity, and community service. The Sikh community, which always prays for ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ (the welfare of all), has shown exemplary restraint at such sensitive moments. Anguished by these repeated incidents, I urge the Hon’ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to immediately take up this matter diplomatically with the New Zealand government to protect Sikh religious freedom abroad. Religious expression must be safe for all. Shiromani Akali Dal stands with our diaspora,” he said.

Earlier, referring to disruption of the nagar kirtan procession in south Auckland, Badal had such intimidation threatens religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood.

