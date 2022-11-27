Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

The Patiala police have arrested another candidate in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam.

Baldeep Singh, who was ranked third in the combined merit list released in October, was nabbed from Dhundia village near Moonak. Police officials said he was arrested on Saturday and is on police remand for two days. He will again be presented in court on Monday.

The Patiala police have arrested 10 individuals allegedly involved in the cheating racket till now. This includes six facilitators and four candidates.

The candidates include second rank holder Balraj Singh, 12thrank holderLovepreetSingh, 21stranker Varinderpal Chaudhary. Baldeep Singh is the fourth candidate to be arrested in the case.

Importantly, the candidates who took the examination in the first place and raised questions regarding the results had also questioned how so many candidates from Moonak and other adjoining areas got selected. They alleged that the accused had used mobile phones and GSM devices to cheat and also demanded the use of jammers for conducting the exam. The police have recovered a number of such devices from the possession of the accused.

DSP Ghanour Raghbir Singh said Baldeep Singh will again be presented in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials said one of the accused in the case, Manmohan Singh, who had been arrested earlier was today sent to judicial custody for 14 days.