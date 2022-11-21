Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 21

The Patiala police have nabbed the third individual accused of cheating in the Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) exam for recruitment of Naib Tehsildars

The accused has been identified as 12th rank holder Lovepreet Singh of Chugatawali village in Ferozepur.

Till now, the police have arrested three individuals accused of cheating in the exam after they earlier nabbed five others for helping the candidates in the scam.

Sources in the police department revealed about the arrest and said, “Lovepreet Singh of Ferozepur was nabbed today. He has been sent on police remand for three days for want of recovery of used electronic equipment for cheating and to extract more information about co-accused.”

They said the modus operandi also included use of Bluetooth and GSM devices, adding, “At least four to five more candidates are on the radar, including some from neighbouring states.”

Officials said a local court had also sent five others persons accused of helping candidates cheat in judicial custody. They were earlier kept in police remand for seven days.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “The investigation is on and we will nab more individuals in the coming days.”

Aspirants for action against PPSC functionaries:

Meanwhile, distraught over the turn of events, aspirants who took the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam in May now want the state government to set the responsibility of senior PPSC officials.

In a letter emailed to the Punjab Chief Minister theyexpressed lack of trust in the PPSC’s senior officials and demanded action, including suspension and dismissal of senior PPSC functionaries.

Two candidates — Karanvir Singh and Sunil Garg — said they had written to the Chief Minister’s office. “The government should scrap the Naib Tehsildar recruitment process. Senior PPSC officials should be issued a show-cause notice and they should be suspended with immediate effect,” they said in the letter.

The candidates have also demanded an investigation into all exams conducted by the PPSC in the last two years.