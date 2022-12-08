Nakas outside wedding palaces in Punjab to avert mishaps caused by drunken driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

In order to prevent accidents caused by drunken driving, the state government has ordered that special police nakas be set up outside wedding palaces to check drivers for alcohol consumption with the help of breath analysers.

The directions to this effect were been issued by the Home Department to the DGP yesterday. The police have also been directed to start an awareness drive against the menace.

The police have been asked to send a report and submit an action taken report every Monday, for consideration of the government.

The orders come at a time when the wedding season is at its peak. With winters peaking, fog tends to engulf large tracts of area in the state. Since many wedding palaces are located in sparsely populated areas on the outskirts of cities/towns, visibility is affected due to fog and lack of amenities like proper streeghtlights.

As a result, these factors combined with drunken driving lead to a lot of accidents.

According to official sources, Punjab, along with Mizoram, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, figures among the top four states in the country on the list of states where most number of accidents are caused due to drunken driving.

It is estimated that the state witnesses at least 10 fatalities because of road accidents daily. The state Transport Department too had ordered a crackdown on those violating the law by drunken driving in July this year.

The fines imposed for drunken driving have been raised from Rs 5,000 and can go up to Rs 10,000. The violators are also mandated to offer community service as a punishment in such cases.