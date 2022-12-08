Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 8

After the death of Nakodar based garment trader Bhupinder Singh Chawla—popularly known as Timmi Chawla—last night, his gunman Mandeep Singh also succumbed to gunshot injuries received in the incident, this morning. These twin murders come seven months after the Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder which took place in March in Nakodar this year.

The 39-year-old garment trader Timmi Chawla had been receiving ransom and threat calls for the past one month, regarding which repeated complaints had been made to the police. On November 1, he received a whats app call from a man, who identified himself as Rinda, and demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom from him.

While the family repeatedly expressed their inability to pay the amount to the persons making the calls, following police complaints, Timmi had been provided with a gunman. The police claimed two gunmen had been provided to him a month ago.

Timmi was shot by five unidentified motorbike-borne men last night when he was getting into his car in front of his garment store in the Royal Tower complex at Malri Road, Nakodar. Both Timmi and his gunman were shot in the incident. As per preliminary reports, Timmi was shot four times and gunman Mandeep Singh was shot 5 times.

While Timmi died on the spot, his gunman was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

39-year-old Timmi was married and the father of two girls aged seven and four. His brother Shaify Chawla is the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Jalandhar Rural.

The family and friends of Timmi had lodged a formal complaint with the Nakodar City police station and also submitted complaints to the DSP Nakodar, SDM and state DGP regarding threat calls to him. In one of the calls, those threatening him had also claimed of issuing threats to other Nakodar bizmen. The Nakodar town was steeped in shock and a total bandh was observed in Nakodar today.

An FIR has been lodged against five unidentified persons under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and 24, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at the Nakodar City police station in the case. Timmi’s last rites were held at Nakodar today with a large number of people turning up at the cremation to extend solidarity to the family.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, former SAD MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Congress leader Dr Navjot Dahiya, BJP leader Amarjit Singh Amri, Ashok Sareen Hicky, among others visited the family and were also present at the cremation.

IG, Jalandhar Range, Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, “Two gunmen had been provided to Timmi Chawla a month ago. The second gunman was not present with him at the time of the incident. An FIR had also been lodged in the case of extortion calls to him. As per the CCTV footage, five people on two motorbikes carried out the incident. We have some definitive leads and the culprits will soon be arrested. We will take care of the security concerns of both the family and the townspeople. Additions and alterations will be made wherever necessary to ensure security in the town."

Meanwhile, Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 crore to the family of the martyr policeman Mandeep Singh.

Salute to martyr Ct. Mandeep Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. @PunjabPoliceInd will make the perpetrators pay and look after the martyr’s family. Chief Minister has announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratis and insurance payment. #ForceIsFamily pic.twitter.com/eqbebEJdBG — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 8, 2022

Nakodar steeped in tension, complete bandh in town

A total bandh was observed in Nakodar town today following the shocking twin murders. Markets not just in the Royal Tower area but all across Nakodar remained closed in solidarity with the death of the two. Irate residents also held a dharna in Nakodar condemning the incident and demanding justice. One of things which friends express shock about - is that Timmi belonged to an upper middle class family and was not among the richest traders in the region although his business was lately doing good.

Activist Gaurav Jain, who wrote to the state DGP regarding the repeated threat calls, on November 8, said, "In March, the Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder rocked the town, his family still hasn't received justice. Just months later, another decent man's life is snuffed out. The murder is nothing but a failure of the police. For the past one month police haven't been able to trace one Whatsapp call. We are also perplexed why would someone target him - when he is neither among the top rung of rich people,nor someone who is always in the limelight. We made umpteen complaints regarding not just the threat calls but repeated snatching and theft incidents in Nakodar. Also reports of threat calls to other traders. No one actually called for a bandh today. People have come out in solidarity themselves. People need justice, its high time the police deliver it."

#Nakodar #Nangal