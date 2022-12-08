 Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town : The Tribune India

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Chawla was shot dead last night by unidentified attackers; had been receiving ransom and threat calls for the past one month



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 8

After the death of Nakodar based garment trader Bhupinder Singh Chawla—popularly known as Timmi Chawla—last night, his gunman Mandeep Singh also succumbed to gunshot injuries received in the incident, this morning. These twin murders come seven months after the Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder which took place in March in Nakodar this year.

The 39-year-old garment trader Timmi Chawla had been receiving ransom and threat calls for the past one month, regarding which repeated complaints had been made to the police. On November 1, he received a whats app call from a man, who identified himself as Rinda, and demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom from him.

While the family repeatedly expressed their inability to pay the amount to the persons making the calls, following police complaints, Timmi had been provided with a gunman. The police claimed two gunmen had been provided to him a month ago.

Timmi was shot by five unidentified motorbike-borne men last night when he was getting into his car in front of his garment store in the Royal Tower complex at Malri Road, Nakodar. Both Timmi and his gunman were shot in the incident. As per preliminary reports, Timmi was shot four times and gunman Mandeep Singh was shot 5 times.

While Timmi died on the spot, his gunman was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

39-year-old Timmi was married and the father of two girls aged seven and four. His brother Shaify Chawla is the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Jalandhar Rural.

The family and friends of Timmi had lodged a formal complaint with the Nakodar City police station and also submitted complaints to the DSP Nakodar, SDM and state DGP regarding threat calls to him. In one of the calls, those threatening him had also claimed of issuing threats to other Nakodar bizmen. The Nakodar town was steeped in shock and a total bandh was observed in Nakodar today.

An FIR has been lodged against five unidentified persons under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and 24, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at the Nakodar City police station in the case. Timmi’s last rites were held at Nakodar today with a large number of people turning up at the cremation to extend solidarity to the family.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, former SAD MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Congress leader Dr Navjot Dahiya, BJP leader Amarjit Singh Amri, Ashok Sareen Hicky, among others visited the family and were also present at the cremation.

IG, Jalandhar Range, Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, “Two gunmen had been provided to Timmi Chawla a month ago. The second gunman was not present with him at the time of the incident. An FIR had also been lodged in the case of extortion calls to him. As per the CCTV footage, five people on two motorbikes carried out the incident. We have some definitive leads and the culprits will soon be arrested. We will take care of the security concerns of both the family and the townspeople. Additions and alterations will be made wherever necessary to ensure security in the town."

Meanwhile, Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 crore to the family of the martyr policeman Mandeep Singh.

Nakodar steeped in tension, complete bandh in town

A total bandh was observed in Nakodar town today following the shocking twin murders. Markets not just in the Royal Tower area but all across Nakodar remained closed in solidarity with the death of the two. Irate residents also held a dharna in Nakodar condemning the incident and demanding justice. One of things which friends express shock about - is that Timmi belonged to an upper middle class family and was not among the richest traders in the region although his business was lately doing good.

Activist Gaurav Jain, who wrote to the state DGP regarding the repeated threat calls, on November 8, said, "In March, the Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder rocked the town, his family still hasn't received justice. Just months later, another decent man's life is snuffed out. The murder is nothing but a failure of the police. For the past one month police haven't been able to trace one Whatsapp call. We are also perplexed why would someone target him - when he is neither among the top rung of rich people,nor someone who is always in the limelight. We made umpteen complaints regarding not just the threat calls but repeated snatching and theft incidents in Nakodar. Also reports of threat calls to other traders. No one actually called for a bandh today. People have come out in solidarity themselves. People need justice, its high time the police deliver it."

#Nakodar #Nangal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

2
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

3
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

4
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

5
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

6
Punjab

Mother-daughter duo arrested for stealing newborn from Bathinda hospital

7
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

8
Nation

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

9
Nation

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to step in and bring culprits to book

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

The governor has accepted Thakur’s resignation

Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3

Gujarat polls: BJP says its development agenda won and Congress’s negative politics lost

BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost

BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Youth dies as car rams into wall

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Jalandhar: Post Mansoorpur sacrilege, admn orders theekri pehras at villages, towns

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others