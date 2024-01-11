Nal Jal Mitra Scheme to be launched in Punjab

Chandigarh: The government will be launching ‘Nal Jal Mitra Scheme’ across all villages in the state. The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has devised a comprehensive multi-skilling course for ‘Nal Jal Mitra.’ TNS
Rural Devp Director on leave
Chandigarh: The Joint Development Commissioner-cum-Director Rural Development Amit Kumar has proceeded on 18-day leave from January 8. His leave comes at a time when the issue of delay in holding of panchayat elections is under the scrutiny of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. During his leave period, the charge of Director, Rural Development, has been given to Kanwalpreeet Kaur Brar.TNS
Gangster produced in court
Mansa: Gangster Sachin Thapan was produced in the court on Tuesday in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and now he will be produced on January 23. Advocate Satinderpal Mittal said the gangster had been brought to Mansa from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and produced in the CGM Court. The copies of challans have been given and statements written.TNS
Govt anti-women: Harsimrat
Muktsar: Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said women had been the most discriminated during the ongoing AAP regime, adding that the government’s promise to give women Rs 1,000 per month had not been honoured. She further said the government had failed to pay compensation for three crop losses.TNS
Kinnow Mela at Abohar
Abohar: A Kinnow Mela is set to be held on January 23 and 24 at the PAU Regional Research Centre in the Government Seed Farm here. Centre director Anil Sangwan said fruit entries would be accepted for exhibitions on January 23. OC
‘Young India ke Bol’ event
Chandigarh: Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra on Wednesday said the Youth Congress was launching the ‘Young India ke Bol Season 4’ event in the state. The application process for the event is online with the deadline set for January 20. OC
Maghi Mela: IGP meets locals
Muktsar: Ahead of the Maghi Mela, Faridkot IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu on Wednesday met local residents and listened to their grievances. Shopkeepers raised the issue of armed robberies in the town. Singh assured them of police action.
