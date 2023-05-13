Nambardar held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Subash Chander, Nambardar of Purewal Rajputan village in Gurdaspur district, for demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe. from complainantt Surinder Singh of Fatehgarh Churian village. TNS

PSPCL transformer gutted

Abohar: A fire broke out at 9.45 pm on Thursday in a PSPCL transformer possibly due to a short circuit. This resulted in suspension of power supply to Shankar Market and Krishna Nagari. The Fire Brigade staff doused the fire at about 10.20 pm. OC

One held for burning stubble

Muktsar: The Bariwala police have arrested farmer Sahib Singh of Baja Marar village here for allegedly burning wheat straw in his fields, which spread further and led to the death of a one-year-old boy and a buffalo in a nearby shanty on Thursday. TNS

Lance Naik cremated

Barnala: The body of Lance Naik Jasvir Singh was consigned to the flames at his native village Vajidke Kalan on Friday with state honours. He had joined the Army six years ago and was posted at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori, SDM Sukhpal Singh, District Planning Committee chairman Gurdeep Singh Bath and other senior officials attended the cremation and assured all help to the family of the martyr. tns

‘Ardas’ for Panjwar

Amritsar: The Dal Khalsa, along with other Sikh organisations, on Friday organised Ardas Samagam at Akal Takht and paid homage to Paramjit Singh Panjwar, who was shot dead in Lahore on May 6. Golden Temple head Granthi Gaini Jagtar Singh, Sikh hardline leader Daljit Singh Bittu, SGPC members Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Harjap Singh and Dal Khalsa leaders presented siropa to Panjwar's family members.