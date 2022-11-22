Nambardars sans honorarium for 5 months in Mansa villages

Mansa, November 21
The nambardars in villages of Budladha tehsil in Mansa district have not received their honorarium for the past five months now. Leaders of Punjab Nambardar Union, Mansa unit, demanded that the state government must increase the honorarium amount and clear the outstanding payments.
Amritpal Singh Gurne, district president of the union, said, “Leave aside providing the promised increased honorarium to nambardars, the state government has not paid any amount for the past over five months now. The new nambardars appointed in other areas of the district have not received the honorarium at all. We demand that the state government must provide us Rs 3,000, mobile phone and insurance on the pattern of Haryana.”
Gurne said, “We demand that nambardars be allowed ‘jaddi pushti’ so that their position can be transferred on inheritance basis. They should also be given bus fare exemption.”
