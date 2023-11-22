Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 21

The names of five persons from Punjab figure in the FIR lodged in the sensational Mahadev betting app case. The FIR was registered against 32 high-profile businessmen who were running an alleged illegal gambling and match-fixing racket, causing a loss of Rs 15,000 crore to the Centre, besides the players.

VB sent report to ED last year The suspects are Amit Sharma, Hemant Sood, Rajiv Bhatia, Chander Aggarwal and Dinesh Khanwat

They have multiple addresses in Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana, besides Dubai

Last year, VB prepared a ‘source’ report regarding Sood’s financial transactions and sent it to the ED

The suspects from Punjab are Amit Sharma, Hemant Sood, Rajiv Bhatia, Chander Aggarwal and Dinesh Khanwat, who have multiple addresses in Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana, besides Dubai (UAE).

Incidentally, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had last year prepared a “source” report regarding financial transactions of Hemant Sood, accused No. 17 in the FIR lodged on November 7 by the Mumbai Police.

The VB recommended to the Enforcement Directorate to look into his financial deals through dozens of bank accounts in India and abroad, Vigilance officials confirmed to The Tribune. However, Sood did not respond to the calls.

According to the FIR, social activist-turned-whistleblower Prakash Bankar from Mumbai carried out his own investigation and exposed a vast online betting nexus operating through a web portal called khiladi.com, also known as ‘Khiladi Book’. The portal, allegedly involved in illegal betting and gambling activities, claims to be the world’s largest online betting exchange. It is a sister company of the Mahadev app which was banned by the Centre earlier. The key accused, Rohit Kumar Murgai, allegedly parked the money acquired from betting in cryptocurrency to avoid detection.