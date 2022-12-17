Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Tribune News Service

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on December 29 whereas the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has announced to celebrate it on January 5, 2023. To finalise the programmes, the PSGPC held a meeting with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Lahore.

PSGPC follows original almanac The original Nanakshahi calendar is being followed by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and several Sikh organisations in India and gurdwara panels in the US, whereas the amended version of the calendar is followed by the SGPC.

Owing to the Nanakshahi calendar row, the discrepancy in dates has surfaced this year too, leading to confusion among devotees.

Similarly, there is a confusion in government’s gazetted holiday list too, which has two dates of the same birth anniversary.

Another hitch is that the Shaheedi Purb of Chhote Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri (four sons and mother of Guru Gobind Singh) falls a day before the ‘Gurpurb’ i.e. on December 28.

Ethically, a fortnight, from December 15 to 31 would be observed as a sombre period in view of the martyrdom days of Sahibzadas and no pomp and show can be held during this period.

Voices were raised to shift Guru’s birth anniversary to January 5 (as per Nanakshahi calendar) this time as the Sikh community was confused as no celebrations could be held during this period of mourning. But Akal Takht and the SGPC declined to shift the date.

The SGPC has announced that langar (community food) would be simple, devoid of sweet dishes and this would be followed by all gurdwaras. No siropas (robe of honour) would be presented during the Sahibzadas martyrdom fortnight.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was decided at the executive meeting held recently that during this fortnight, activities would be held as per the spirit of martyrdom days of Sahibzadas.

