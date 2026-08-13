Nanded Takht condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, calls it ‘affront to sanctity of gurdwara’

The management of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Nanded has strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, describing it as an affront to the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere of Sikh religious institutions.

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Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, administrator of the Takht Hazur Sahib board, said violent acts inside a holy shrine complex undermine the dignity, religious sanctity and peace of sacred spaces.

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Sukhbir, along with his family, was on a religious pilgrimage to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, one of the five Takhts, the highest temporal seats of authority for Sikhs.

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The incident occurred inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji complex, located away from the main Takht Sri Hazur Sahib complex. The shrine marks the historic site where Mata Sahib Devan supervised the community kitchen (langar) while Guru Gobind Singh stayed at Hira Ghat.

While visiting the holy shrine to offer prayers, Sukhbir was attacked by a person dressed in Nihang attire. The attacker allegedly used a kirpan, a ceremonial Sikh dagger, to strike Sukhbir.

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Dr Singh said the accused was identified as Jaspal Singh of Pune. He had been serving as a ‘sewadar’ at the same shrine for the past three years. He is in police custody and an investigation is underway.

“We met Sukhbir ji in hospital after the incident. He suffered an injury to his right hand and received two to three stitches at a local hospital. Doctors have confirmed that he is stable and out of danger,” Dr Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Sukhbir, accompanied by his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, their children and son-in-law, paid obeisance at the Takht and met its spiritual head, Jathedar Sant Baba Kulwant Singh. He also participated in traditional Sikh ceremonies.

While the visit was officially described as a religious pilgrimage, it carried political and Panthic overtones at a time when SAD is attempting to rebuild its support base ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

Political observers view Sukhbir’s meeting with Takht Jathedar Kulwant Singh as a reaffirmation of the SAD’s support against the Maharashtra Government’s proposal to amend the governing legislation of the Nanded Takht board.

Takht Jathedar Kulwant Singh, along with the Panj Pyare and several Sikh organisations, had passed a Gurmata against the proposal, following which the Maharashtra government put the move on hold.

Whether such outreach will translate into electoral gains for the party in 2027, however, remains to be seen.