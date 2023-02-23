Nangal bridge may be partially opened by March 31: PWD

Tribune News Service

Nangal, February 22

In order to provide relief to commuters from frequent traffic jams, the authorities are likely to open one lane of the railway overbridge (RoB) and the high-level bridge on the Sutlej by the end of next month.

The PWD XEN, Devinder Bajaj, said they were planning to complete the work on at least one lane and open it for public by March 31.

The road on Nangal Dam used to cross the Sutlej was built more than 60 years ago, but is not wide enough to cater to the increasing traffic due to which day-long traffic jams are witnessed on both sides of the bridge.

To resolve this issue, the NHAI approved a railway overbridge near Nangal Dam and a high-level bridge on the Sutlej in December 2017.

The work on the 1.37-km project worth Rs 82 crore started in August 2018 and was to be completed in August 2019. The work on the project, however, delayed due to one or the other reasons and after expiry of several deadlines a new completion date was fixed as July 31, 2023.

The authorities are yet to lay a pre-stressed slab in the NFL area to protect underground pipelines and the Railways Department also needs to shift its power supply substation to complete the remaining work as ninety four per cent work of the project has already been completed.

The XEN said pillars on one side of the RoB had already been erected and the Railways is likely to approve drawings for putting girders, following which a slab would be laid and this portion of bridge would be opened for vehicles by March 31.