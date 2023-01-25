Nangal-Delhi airport Volvo bus service flagged off

Nangal, January 24
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off a Volvo bus service from here to the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The one-side fare for availing the service has been fixed at Rs 1,130.
Bhullar said, “The monopoly of private companies had ended with the launch of the government Volvo bus service from to the airport in Delhi.”
The minister also announced that a shopping complex would be constructed at the Nangal bus stand soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...