Nangal-Delhi airport Volvo bus service flagged off

Tribune News Service

Nangal, January 24

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off a Volvo bus service from here to the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The one-side fare for availing the service has been fixed at Rs 1,130.

Bhullar said, “The monopoly of private companies had ended with the launch of the government Volvo bus service from to the airport in Delhi.”

The minister also announced that a shopping complex would be constructed at the Nangal bus stand soon.

