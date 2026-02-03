DT
Home / Punjab / Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib four-lane project to take off soon: Harjot Bains

Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib four-lane project to take off soon: Harjot Bains

Land acquisition for Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib four-lane project to be wrapped up in 2 months, says Bains

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Punjab Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains. File photo
Punjab Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday announced the issuance of the final notification for the long-awaited four-lane section of the Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib road, paving the way for the project to commence shortly.

Terming it as a “long-cherished public demand and a personal commitment, Bains said the project would significantly improve safety, connectivity, and economic activity in the region.

Bains stated that the land acquisition process would be completed within the next two months, after which tendering and on-ground construction would begin at the earliest.

In a video message, Bains recalled that the project’s groundwork began with a detailed survey in July 2022.

He underscored the urgent need for the upgrade, particularly at the Nangal-Ganguwal stretch, which has remained accident-prone for years and has resulted in the loss of several lives.

“This road is not merely an infrastructure project. It is a lifeline for the people of the region as it serves daily commuters and thousands of pilgrims travelling to prominent religious destinations such as Mata Bagla Mukhi, Baba Balak Nath, and Mata Chintpurni. Based on strong survey data and continuous follow-up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the case for four-laning was firmly established.”

The Cabinet Minister attributed the project’s progress to persistent engagement with authorities at all levels.

“This was a people-driven demand. From senior officials to project directors, the matter was pursued relentlessly. As an elected representative, my priority has always been to deliver development on the ground,” he said.

With the final notification issued and land records now being published, Bains said all preliminary formalities have been completed.

“Our target is to finish land acquisition within a record time of two months and proceed swiftly towards tendering and execution,” he added.

Highlighting the broader impact of the project, Bains said the four-lane road would act as a catalyst for economic growth across the region.

Citing Bharatgarh’s development, he noted that improved connectivity attracts hotels, businesses, and investments, generating employment opportunities for local youth.

“The improved road network will benefit nearly 100 surrounding villages by enabling easier access to markets. Tourism will also see a major boost, positively impacting small traders, shopkeepers, and local entrepreneurs,” he said.

