Nangal: Lawyers seek basic amenities

Our Correspondent

Nangal: Demanding basic amenities, including sitting arrangement and drinking water, lawyers began a relay hunger strike today. Advocate Navdeep Hira said, “Photostat shops and stamp vendors are not available here.” TNS

Protest over toll collection

Muktsar: Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Sidhupur) on Thursday protested at a toll plaza on Muktsar-Kotkapura road. The protesters said the construction firm started collecting toll without completing the work. TNS

Woman gangraped, 3 held

Abohar: The police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a woman. The accused identified as Ram Kumar, Rajinder Kumar and Daulat Ram have been booked under Sections 376-D, 354 and 511 of the IPC.