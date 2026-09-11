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Home / Punjab / Nangal MC clears Rs 77 crore works amid opposition from Congress, BJP councillors

Nangal MC clears Rs 77 crore works amid opposition from Congress, BJP councillors

The proposals cleared include roads, drains, water supply, sanitation, parks, street lighting, public buildings, schools, sports facilities and other civic infrastructure

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:46 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Nangal MC councilors during a first full-house meeting on Friday. Tribune Photo
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The AAP-led Nangal Municipal Council, in its first full-house meeting on Friday, cleared development and other proposals involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 77.5 crore amid opposition from Congress and BJP councillors.

The proposals cleared include roads, drains, water supply, sanitation, parks, street lighting, public buildings, schools, sports facilities and other civic infrastructure. The agenda also includes environmental initiatives, employee-related matters and recruitment of staff.

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Among the major projects listed in the council documents is an intelligent monitoring system comprising CCTV cameras and an integrated command, control and coordination system, estimated to cost about Rs 2.94 crore. Another major proposal, worth around Rs 2.81 crore, relates to the renovation, development and civil and electrical works at Shivalik Model Senior Secondary School.

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The council has also proposed spending about Rs 2.04 crore on entrance gates on the city's main road, while various repair and development works at Pharmacy College are estimated to cost Rs 1.56 crore.

The agenda includes the procurement of garbage auto-hoppers, sewerage suction tankers and an excavator-loader, besides repairs and maintenance of sanitation vehicles. A proposal has also been included for hiring an agency to establish project implementation units for solid waste management under Mission Clean Punjab.

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The meeting also proposed developing sports infrastructure, including the construction of basketball, badminton, lawn tennis and pickleball courts, besides running tracks, gymnasiums and washrooms, as well as repairs to existing sports facilities.

Council president Kiran Bala said the agenda had been prepared under the guidance of minister Harjot Singh Bains and was aimed at accelerating development.

The opposition, however, maintained that the council was rushing through a massive expenditure package without adequate scrutiny.

Congress councillors Sonia Saini and Indu Bala, along with Lakhbir Lucky, alleged that their wards were being ignored despite repeated demands for public-interest works. Development priorities should be based on residents' requirements rather than political considerations, they said.

BJP councillor Ranjit Singh Lucky questioned the decision to approve Rs 77.5 crore worth of proposals when the council was already facing an outstanding liability of around Rs 35 crore towards employees.

"Looking at the proposals worth Rs 77.5 crore, it appears that the municipal council wants to exhaust its budget in a single meeting," he said.

Lucky also alleged that newly elected councillors had not been provided with identity cards and claimed that the proceedings of the previous meeting had not been supplied.

The ruling side defended the package as a comprehensive development push aimed at ensuring uniform growth across Nangal.

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