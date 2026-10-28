Nangal MC demolishes alleged illegal construction of man booked in 42 cases, including 11 under NDPS Act

Under the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign against drugs, the Nangal Municipal Council on Wednesday demolished an allegedly illegal construction belonging to Kundan Lal alias Ghanti, a resident of Indira Nagar, Nangal.

As per the police release, Ghanti has 42 criminal cases registered against him, including 11 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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SDM Nangal Sachin Pathak said that action was carried out following a request from the Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, Nangal, seeking police assistance for the removal of an alleged unauthorised encroachment and demolition of the illegal construction.

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As per the official release, the police examined the criminal record of Kundan Lal alias Ghanti, a resident of Indira Nagar, Nangal.

The operation was conducted as part of the intensified campaign against drug trafficking being pursued under the directions of the Punjab Government and senior police officials said DSP Nangal Naveen Singh Lehal.

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Ropar SSP Maninder Singh said that the action was taken as part of campaign of state government against alleged drug smugglers. A stern warning has also been issued to those involved in drug trafficking and the sale of narcotic substances.