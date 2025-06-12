Nangal MC’s proposal to impose reciprocal tax on Himachal vehicles receives massive support from locals

The Nangal Municipal Council’s proposal to impose reciprocal tax on vehicles registered in Himachal while entering Punjab territory has received support from netizens and residents of Punjab. People have taken to social media and other media channels to show support for the move.

Advertisement

Paramjit Singh Pamma, municipal councillor of Nangal who brought in the resolution, while talking to The Tribune said that he was overwhelmed by the support. Thousands of people have called me and shown support for the move on social media. The sentiments of the people of the state are clear — they have raised their voice against the illegal tax being imposed by Himachal government on residents of Punjab, especially those residing in border areas of the state along Himachal.

Pamma said that just two years ago the entry tax on vehicles registered in other states for entering Himachal was Rs 40 for all kinds of passenger vehicles. However, in the last two years it has been increased to Rs 70 for five-seater car and Rs 110 for seven-seater car. If the present rate hike continues, it would soon reach Rs 200. The people of Nangal were suffering due to entry tax, due to which we decided to impose a reciprocal tax on Himachal vehicles entering our town. Since, people have shown support over the issue, we shall take it up and fight for the rights of the residents of Punjab, he said.

Advertisement

When asked if the Punjab government or the director of local bodies would accept the resolution of Nangal municipal council, Pamma said that the resolution was within the legal framework and has been passed with a voice vote in House of Nangal MC on June 10. We hope that the official would give assent to the resolution and respect sentiments of people. We shall wait for 15 days for the official to give assent to the resolution, after which future course of action would be decided, he added.