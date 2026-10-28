Nangal Municipal Council demolishes illegal structure of drug accused with 42 criminal cases

Under the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign against drugs, Nangal Municipal Council on Wednesday demolished an allegedly illegal construction belonging to Kundan Lal alias Ghanti, a resident of Indira Nagar, Nangal.

As per a police release, 42 criminal cases, including 11 under the NDPS Act, are registered against him.

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SDM Nangal Sachin Pathak said the action was carried out following a request from the Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, seeking police assistance for the removal of an alleged unauthorised encroachment and demolition of the illegal construction.

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According to the official release, police examined the criminal record of Kundan Lal alias Ghanti, son of Pyare Lal, a resident of House No. 557, Indira Nagar, Nangal. The record reportedly revealed that 11 cases under the NDPS Act and 31 cases under other legal provisions have been registered against him, taking the total to 42 cases.

The operation was conducted as part of the intensified campaign against drug trafficking being pursued under the directions of the Punjab Government and senior police officials, said DSP Nangal Naveen Singh Lehal.

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Ropar SSP Maninder Singh said the action was taken as part of the state government’s campaign against alleged drug smugglers. Through this action, a stern warning has also been issued to those involved in drug trafficking and the sale of narcotic substances that they could face strict legal action.