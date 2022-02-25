Nangal: Police launch hunt for private school principal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, February 24

The police have conducted raids to nab owner of a private school accused of sexually assaulting students.

The police had booked Amritpal Dhiman, who is also a former sarpanch of Nangran village, after his obscene pictures went viral on social media platforms.

Ashwani Kumar of Daghor village had filed a police complaint in this regard.

Nangal DSP Satish Kumar said they have formed three teams to nab Dhiman. Raids have been conducted at seven places, said the DSP.

Meanwhile, cops have began identification process of the victims so that their statements can be registered.

Ropar DEO Jarnail Singh said he has formed a panel to look in to the allegations. He said the report would be sent to higher authorities to take action in this regard. —