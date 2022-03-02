Nangal scandal : Victims hesitant, but proof enough: SSP

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 1

The two accused in the schoolchildren sexual assault case have again been remanded in one-day police custody. The police, after arresting school principal Amritpal Dhiman of Nangran village and his friend Shiv Kumar last week, had sought further remand to complete its investigation

While Dhiman, who was arrested on February 25, allegedly shot the obscene clips with students, his interrogation revealed that Shiv, arrested by the police on Saturday, had leaked the clips to others after he allegedly tried to blackmail the former.

An FIR was filed on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, who is a resident of Daghor village.

None of the victims has so far come forward to record their statement in the case.

According to sources, the videos leaked by Shiv were filmed a decade ago, around 2010. At least one of the victims was now married and had kids. Sources confirmed families of some of the victims had approached senior police officials not to reveal their identities or visit their residences due to social stigma attached and risk to their lives.

Under such circumstances, it is a challenge for the police to record their statements, which could weaken the case against the accused.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni, however, claimed the police had enough material evidence to bring the accused to justice. “We have sufficient forensic evidence to prove in court that Dhiman had sexually exploited minor students of his school and Shiv leaked the videos,” he added.