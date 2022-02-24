Nangal: School owner booked on rape charge

Nangal, February 23
The local police today booked a school owner on rape charge. Objectionable pictures, which are purportedly several years old, of accused Amritpal Dhiman with the victims have gone viral on social media.
The FIR has been filed on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Daghor. Ashwani alleged Dhiman, who is also a former sarpanch of Nangran village, used to run a school at Passiwal village till a few years ago. Due to his suspicious activities, locals forced him to shut his school.
Nangal DSP Satish Kumar said they had started the investigation. —
