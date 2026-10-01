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Home / Punjab / Nangal youth faces gallows in Saudi, family seeks Centre’s intervention

Nangal youth faces gallows in Saudi, family seeks Centre’s intervention

Sentenced in drugs case; ‘framed,’ says family

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 08:47 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A youth hailing from Patti Lower village near Nangal who had moved abroad for work has been sentenced to death in a narcotics case in Saudi Arabia.

The family of the youth, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Babbi, was informed about the sentencing by the Nangal Tehsildar. Ropar Deputy Commissioner had earlier received a communication regarding the death penalty from the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman, on September 24.

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Gurpreet, son of late Jarnail Singh, had moved to Muscat around four years ago. According to his mother, Jaswant Kaur, Gurpreet is her only son. The family has appealed to the Central and Punjab governments to intervene and seek commutation of his sentence.

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According to the family and villagers, Gurpreet had been working as a truck driver and used to travel from Muscat to Saudi Arabia. Around two years ago, narcotic substances were allegedly seized from his truck, following which a case was registered against him. He remained in jail for nearly two years before being sentenced to death.

The family, however, maintained that Gurpreet was innocent and was being framed. Village sarpanch Monka Devi said they were deeply disturbed by the development and urged the authorities to take up the matter with the authorities in Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels.

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Kaur said she had met Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and even appealed to PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to facilitate her son’s return.

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