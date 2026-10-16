Nangal youth hacked to death, gang rivalry suspected

A youth was hacked to death in broad daylight in Nangal’s Majowal area on Friday afternoon.

The brutal killing, which reportedly took place after the victim was chased by assailants and attacked with sharp edged weapons, has raised concerns over law and order in the area.

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The deceased has been identified as Anmol, son of Kesar Singh, a resident of Mahan village. According to sources, Anmol was travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire along with a friend when the incident took place.

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Sources told The Tribune that the assailants, who were travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly came in the path of the car. The car reportedly struck the two-wheeler, causing the assailants to fall on the road.

Following the incident, the assailants allegedly attacked Anmol and his friend with sharp-edged weapons.

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While Anmol’s friend managed to escape, Anmol, however, reportedly ran towards an LPG agency office situated along the road in an attempt to save himself.

The attackers allegedly pursued him into the office, smashed the glass doors and forcibly took him outside.

The assailants then reportedly dragged the victim to a secluded spot nearby, and repeatedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents informed the police, and the injured youth was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nangal, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident has triggered concern among residents, particularly as the attack allegedly unfolded in a public place during broad daylight. The circumstances surrounding the killing, including the alleged pursuit of the victim and the subsequent attack, are being investigated by the police.

Police have registered a murder case.

Nangal DSP Naveen Lehal, when contacted, said the police were investigating the case and were making efforts to arrest the assailants.

“We are investigating the case and are on the trail of the accused. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources told The Tribune that the murder might be linked to an old rivalry between two local gangs allegedly involved in illegal mining activities in the area.

The alleged involvement of local gangs and the possibility of a long-standing feud are among the aspects that may be examined during the investigation.

The brutal murder has once again brought the activities of alleged criminal groups in the area under scrutiny.