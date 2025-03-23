The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) has detained gangster-cum-drug lord Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is also an accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, under the PIT-NDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988) for a minimum period of one year.

He was sent to Silchar jail in Assam on Saturday evening, said sources. A heavy posse of Punjab Police and the NCB officials brought him from the Bathinda high security jail to the Chandigarh airport on Saturday evening and transferred him to Silchar.

Bhagwanpuria, whose real name is Jagdeep Singh, is the first Punjab gangster detained under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Singh, a native of Bhagwanpur village under Kot Surat police jurisdiction in Gurdaspur, is a notorious figure in cross-border narcotics smuggling, along the India-Pakistan boundary. Sources said even during his prolonged imprisonment in various NDPS-related cases, he allegedly continued to orchestrate drug trafficking, extortion and violent activities via encrypted communication and an extensive network of operatives.

His criminal dossier is staggering, with 128 cases recorded against him, including 12 under the NDPS Act.

Sources said the PIT-NDPS case was slapped on him after detailed investigation uncovered evidence of his jail-based operations, revealing his use of smuggled mobile devices to coordinate supply chains through associates. Testimonies from some of his co-accused have further confirmed his leadership role in Punjab’s illicit drug trade. His cases also involve the seizure of illegal firearms, such as pistols, revolvers and ammunition. Intelligence reports indicate Singh’s involvement with Pakistan-based suppliers and international networks in Canada and the US, underscoring the transnational nature of his activities and the risks posed to India's internal security.

Following a directive from the Government of India’s Joint Secretary (PIT-NDPS) dated March 21, 2025, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out his immediate transfer from Bathinda’s high-security jail to Silchar Central Jail in Assam. This move seeks to break his powerful grip on criminal networks flourishing in Punjab and nearby regions, sources added.