Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, November 17
A man has been arrested and over 20kg heroin seized during a raid in Ludhiana district, the Narcotics Control Bureau said here on Thursday.
Besides, Rs 5.86 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 2,850, two bullets, 20 branded watches and some silver coins were also recovered by the NCB’s Chandigarh unit, a senior official said.
“We have seized more than 20kg heroin,” Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general, NCB (Chandigarh unit), told the media here.
Two more accused had been identified and efforts were on to nab them, he said.
