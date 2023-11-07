Narcotics, drone seized in Amritsar

Chandigarh, November 6
In a search operation, the BSF recovered a drone along with a packet of drugs attached to it near the International Border at Roranwala Khurd village in the Amritsar Sector.
The drone, a China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, along with the packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with 250 gm heroin, was found in the fields adjacent to the village.
