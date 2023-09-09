National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 8

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) professor Dr Ashish Baldi was given a national award by President Droupadi Murmu during an event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5.

Dr Baldi was among the 13 educators who received national awards this year. The award winners also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4.

Dr Baldi has been given the award for his research on farmer suicides in Punjab and breast cancer. As Director of IQAC and Dean of Research and Development, he leads NAAC Accreditation, ARIIA Ranking, and NIRF Innovation Ranking for Pharmacy.

