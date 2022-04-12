National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Bathinda: Two national awards have been announced for gram panchayats of Rai Khana and Manak Khana of Maur block in Bathinda district for carrying out the development works. These awards are conferred by the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj every year.
While Rai Khana village would be given Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar, Manak Khana would get Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award. These awards would be given by PM Narendra Modi during a national-level function on April 24. —
